Stephen Donnelly: You should not go on holiday abroad

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has reiterated the advice that there should be no non-essential travel overseas.

There is a real concern about a second wave of Covid-19 if there is a big increase in international travel, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. The international situation is increasingly volatile and the level of cases contracted abroad has increased in the past week, he said.

“We have to look at this and decide what is best for Ireland.”

Mr Donnelly pointed out that there were 10 million cases of the virus around the world, one million in the past week. There were also increases in the US and the city of Leicester was under lockdown.

In France there were 6,000 new cases last week with 5,000 new cases in Portugal and Spain, he added. Countries that had previously been considered safe could see a spike in cases, he warned.

The airlines had taken a lot of steps to comply with European guidelines to minimise the risk of travel, but there was no such thing as zero risk, he said.

The Minister said that he knew it was not an easy decision for a family to cancel their holiday.

On the issue of airbridges the plan remained that the government would publish a list of airbridges on July 9th, but that the list might not say when the airbridges would be activated.

The reality in Europe was much more nuanced, he said and not all countries were taking the same position. Denmark had effectively closed its borders and “every country was looking at this for themselves.”

There is a fantastic advantage of being an island, he said. “We have to decide what is best for Ireland. We need to get this right. Caution is a good thing in our approach.”