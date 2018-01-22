Sligo man dies, Kerry man missing in Ecuador kayaking incident

An Irish man has died and another is missing after a kayaking incident in central Ecuador on Saturday.

Alex McGourty from Sligo died on Saturday after his kayak became caught in a strong current on the Abanico river near the Sangay national park in the Morona Santiago province of Ecuador.

Mr McGourty was kayaking with four other men, including David Higgins from Kerry, when the group got into difficulty on Saturday afternoon.

Mr McGourty’s body was later found, according to local police. An American man named Jeremiath Stewart was found alive nearby. However, Mr Higgins, along with Adam Vaughen from England and champion Ecuadorian kayaker Joaquin Meneces Noboa, are still missing.

Mr Stewart later told rescue workers that the five kayakers were making their way down the Abanico river when they hit a strong current and lost control of their crafts. “When I made it to shore I realised my friends had disappeared,” said Mr Stewart.

In a press conference held on Sunday, local governor Franklin Puente announced that search efforts were continuing along the Abanico river in order to find the three missing men. In a Facebook post, local government officials mistakenly identified Mr McGourty and Mr Higgins as American citizens.

Mr Meneces Noboa’s father posted on his personal Facebook page that he hoped his son had survived the incident. “My son Joaquín Menese has disappeared in the jungle,” he wrote. “There was a kayaking accident and a few people have died, please pray with me. I can only hope that he is still alive.”

In Ireland, tributes were paid to Mr McGourty who had travelled to Ecuador earlier this month.

The Sligo Kayak Club posted that it was with “profound sadness we announce the passing of club member and trainee-instructor Alex McGourty. Alex tragically died while fulfilling his dreams, kayaking in Ecuador”.

The club expressed its sympathies to Mr McGourty’s parents Frankie and Eilish and described their former member as “one of the finest young men we had the honour of knowing and padding with”.

The club also extended its thoughts to the family of Mr Higgins. “David is another Irish lad on the expedition. He is currently missing as well as two Ecuadorians. Their empty kayaks have been found.”

Sligo Kayak Tours also posted about Mr McGourty’s death, describing him as “a promising young kayaker from Sligo” who had “a passion for life which was infectious” and who was “kind and hardworking”.

“Let his passing be a reminder to us to chase our dreams, to live passionately and to seize each day as if it were our last,” wrote the tour company.

Mr McGourty posted last week on his Instagram account that he and the group had hiked six hours in the jungle into the “hidden Upper abanico” to go kayaking. He had spent two months kayaking in Nepal in late 2017 before returning to Ireland for Christmas and then travelling on to Ecuador.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance to the family.