‘Showers could turn up anywhere’: mixed weather forecast for weekend

A mixed weekend of weather is in store for the country after a very warm and sunny week.

A settled period of good weather will make way for more showery conditions and cooler temperatures than of late.

On Friday afternoon showers are expected in the southwest and west, and they will also develop in the east with some heavy.

There will be high temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees on Friday.

Saturday will remain warm, but showers will develop across the country and will be most persistent in the midlands and eastern areas.

“Showers could turn up anywhere, but showers being showers, they will be short in duration,” said Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy “There will be decent dry periods, and it will be cooler than of recent days.”

The highest temperatures will be between 13 and 17 degrees.

Sunday will bring similar weather with a day of bright or sunny spells and occasional showers.

Sunday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells and any evening showers soon dying out.

The long-term forecast suggests similar conditions will persist into early next week, although Wednesday and Thursday will both probably be wetter days than of late.