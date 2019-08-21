Security alert in Belfast after suspicious object discovered
Motorists asked to seek alternative routes as police attend scene at Springfield Road area
General view of Springfield Road in Belfast. Photograph: Google Street View
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Belfast following the discovery of a “suspicious object”.
The object was found in the Springfield Road area. In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the Springfield Road is closed between Workman Avenue and Pollard street.
“Motorists should seek alternative routes,” it said.
“There are no further details at this stage.”