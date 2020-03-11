Rescue 116: Crash report findings to be re-examined

A review board is to be established to re-examine certain findings of the report of the investigation into the crash of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter in which four crew members were killed.

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, Capt Mark Duffy and winch team Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith all died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed at Blackrock Island, 13km west of Blacksod, Co Mayo, in March 2017.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit circulated its final draft report of the investigation into the crash last autumn. However, stakeholders were informed in January of a delay in publishing the final report.

The regulations governing the investigation of air accidents provide for an interested party to demand a review in the event any of the findings and conclusions “appear to reflect adversely on the person’s reputation”.

The Department of Transport has previously confirmed that an individual served notice of re-examination in relation to “specific findings and conclusions contained in the draft final report”.

It has been decided that the notice of re-examination met the criteria for establishment of a review board. The board will be chaired by senior counsel Patrick McCann, who will be assisted by an independent expert member.