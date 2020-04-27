Regular rain and colder conditions forecast for this week

Temperatures are expected to fall in the coming days with rain, grey skies and cold nights being forecast for this week by Met Éireann.

The recent sunny spell is due to come to an end on Monday with scattered showers forecast to spread from the north and temperatures dropping from about 15 degrees during the day to as low as zero overnight.

Tuesday will be another cool day with temperatures reaching highs of 11 to 14 degrees amid more scattered showers and temperatures again falling towards zero at night.

Wednesday is expected to be another grey day with rain slowly extending northwards from the southwest. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Muster and Leinster and it will feel colder again, with temperatures rising only to between nine and 12 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to start with patchy rain and drizzle before conditions dry somewhat and turn cloudy. High temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees are forecast during the day.

Friday and the weekend may see a return to milder weather but the forecast warns of unsettled conditions, showers and longer spells of rain moving across the island.