Eight-year-old boy’s pedal power raises cash for health workers

A Galway schoolboy is cycling a marathon in an attempt to raise money for the health service.

Dylan Moran, aged eight, from Tuam, is adhering to Ireland’s 2km limit for exercise by doing laps of nearby cycle lanes.

He wants to help front-line workers at University Hospital Galway during the lockdown and set out on Saturday morning with his father Declan on the more than 42km (26 mile) cycle.

“I wanted to raise money to help out the hospital staff during Covid-19. I have been cycling a lot the past few weeks since school closed, so I decided I would like to cycle a marathon distance of 42.2km near my house around Tuam on Saturday, April 25th,” said Dylan.

“I will use my dad’s Garmin to measure the distance. All the money I raise will go towards helping out the nurses and staff in University Hospital Galway who are working so hard to help stop coronavirus. I would appreciate if you can donate anything you can.”

The Sylane National School pupil has raised more than €7,000 so far. – PA