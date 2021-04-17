Radical reduction’ in deaths, illness as HSE boss says nearly 1.2m vaccine doses issued

The Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry has said he is “increasingly confident” that the vaccine roll-out is back on track with more than half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine set to come on stream in the weeks ahead and the company’s supply lines “less subject to disruption”.

He said there had been “furious remodelling” over the last week and he said that while it “a little too early to say” exactly how the roll-out would proceed the additional doses from Pfizer “puts us in a much better position than we were two weeks ago”.

While Dr Henry acknowledged that some people over 60 who are in line to receive the AstraZeneca jab had concerns over very rare but very serious blood clotting incidents, he stressed that there “is much more to fear from the virus”.

Speaking on Saturday with Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio 1, Dr Henry declined to say if people who refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine would find themselves at the back of the queue for other vaccines but said the HSE was “not in a position to an alternative vaccine”.

The number of people falling ill and dying with Covid-19 have been “radically reduced” as the vaccine programme ramps up, according to HSE director general Paul Reid.

In a tweet posted on Saturday morning Mr Reid said 22 per cent of those who are eligible to receive the vaccine have had their first dose and that 1.2 million doses had been administered.

“The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU and mortality all radically reduced,” he continued.

Mr Reid said a further 3,000 people over the age of 70 will start the vaccination process today, while the portal for registering to get the jab has now been widened to include people who are aged 67.

In excess of 53,000 people have now registered for vaccine appointments through the facility with 90 per cent of registrations done through the website.

There were 190 people with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 53 in ICU on Saturday morning.

There have been 12 admissions in the last 24 hours while 18 people were discharged.

Meanwhile, two new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres for asymptomatic people have opened at St Catherine’s Community Centre in the Liberties in Dublin and at the Primary Care Centre at Cahir in Co Tipperary.

Since the no-appointment service started being rolled out at various locations across the country 32,500 people have been tested with 873 asymptomatic people testing positive, a rate of 2.8 per cent.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus topped three million people on Saturday morning, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, although the true number is believed to be higher with many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak.