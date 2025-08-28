Why students drop out and how you can avoid it

Students often drop out because they can’t afford the financial burden of being a student, they haven’t settled into college and made friends, or they can’t find a place to rent

Nobody wants to drop out of college. But it happens – and the numbers leaving their chosen course have risen since the pandemic.

In 2019, 9 per cent of students did not progress from first to second year. The latest available data, for 2021-2022, shows this figure rose to 15 per cent (almost 7,000 students). Men on courses in technological universities and institutes of technology are more likely to drop out than women.

The single biggest factor affecting dropout rates in Ireland appears to be Leaving Cert points. Those who got high points are significantly more likely to complete their course than those who got lower points.

But it’s far from the only factor, and there are many sources of support that can lessen your chance of dropping out.

Faye Ní Dhomhnaill is vice-president for campaigns with Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éireann (AMLÉ), formerly known as USI.

“College can be alienating for young people who may have come from a secondary school with 100 classmates, and find themselves out of their depth with this big transition, especially if it involves moving out of home to live with others,” she says.

“A lot of third-levels have implemented new orientation periods. Instead of just being a day or two, they can be a weeklong, and it provides a great chance to meet new people. Across the sector, student support services are upping the ante and becoming more visible.”

Helen Dillon, a careers coach for teenagers and young adults, has an insight into the more personal reasons a student may leave college without completing their course. “I begin my sessions with a focus on the student’s talents, skills and interests,” she says.

“I ask them to look 10 years into the horizon and look not just at their career, but also their life – do they want to travel or stay at home?

“There isn’t always an understanding of what jobs are, such as what an engineer does, how they might spend their day, what biotechnology is and so on. Jobs can be stressful, especially when you throw in a young family on top of a nine-to-five job. But if you hate your job and career, there is double misery.”

So, for some students who realise that they’re in the wrong course, dropping out may make sense. But, often, they drop out because they can’t afford the financial burden of being a student, they haven’t settled into college and made friends, or they can’t find a place to rent. And, even where they are struggling with their course choice, it can sometimes be worth sticking with it and getting support through the toughest elements of their modules.

“Some students will struggle with the high workload on a given course,” says Ní Dhomhnaill.

“Because of the growth of artificial intelligence, lecturers are trying different testing and exam methods [besides the more traditional essay assignments]. Whereas, before AI, there may be a midterm and end-of-term essay, there are now different assignments throughout the year.”

These increasingly include group assignments and presentations and, while working with others is a useful life skill worth developing, some find it fatiguing.

Dillon points out that students who are struggling with their course may be unaware of free college supports, such as an academic writing centre, or a maths support unit, that could support, for instance, psychology or economics students who need help to better understand statistics.

She encourages students to engage with the college careers service early in year one, rather than waiting until the end. “You may have to study a few modules that you don’t enjoy, especially at the start, but it only really becomes a problem if you hate the majority of them,” Dillon says.

Ní Dhomhnaill says that students today have so much – perhaps too much – access to each other.

“A student may once have gone to college, seen their friends in class, done their assignment and gone to bed,” she says. “But now there are group chats, WhatsApp, social media and more, so it can feel overwhelming.

“Take time for self-care. This can be difficult when you’re drowning in assignments but you need to take a breather, close the laptop, give yourself an hour to go for a walk. When you start feeling down and pessimistic, it can be tough to pull yourself out.”

If a student is feeling overwhelmed, they’re not the only one, and it’s important to talk to your classmates, as well as reach out to sources of support within the college. Lecturers and tutors are very familiar with these problems, and trained to provide and signpost help and support, such as the student advisers or the students’ union welfare officer.

“Sometimes all you need is to talk it through,” says Ní Dhomhnaill.

Dillon says that some students who drop out were not ready to move away from home – emotionally or financially.

“One of the first things I ask parents and students: if a young person is going to college, do they have to remain local? Or can they go anywhere in the country? Sometimes, they will have to live at home for financial reasons alone. It is a hugely important question, as there is no point sending someone from Carlow to Cork if it is just not viable.

“Of course, there are obvious exceptions with particular courses that may only be offered by a small number of colleges, and the options are either to travel or not to pursue that programme.”

Dillon says maturity is a huge part of this.

“Some students may want to go away for college but find they are so far from home and struggle to adapt. For me, growing up in Meath and going to college in Limerick was a huge shock, and it took time to adjust.”

Struggling with academics and adjusting to independence have always been factors in dropping out.

But the increased dropout rate across recent years is almost certainly connected to the housing crisis, the low availability and high cost of student accommodation and the huge increases in the cost of living, all of which are forcing many students to work longer hours and commute longer distances.

There’s copious evidence that getting involved in clubs, societies, college media or the students’ union, and making friends through these outlets, means it is less likely that a student will drop out in the first place. But many students simply don’t have the time that previous students had to make new friends, get involved in college life and develop those key “soft” skills such as communication, teamwork and analysis that modern employers want.

Ní Dhomhnaill says AMLÉ is seeking an extension of the SUSI grant.

“We see so many fringe cases, of students who may be estranged from family, or worked a few hours over summer without realising the implications for their grant. And we need more investment in accommodation, as well as increased funding and investment in the sector.”

Most colleges and students’ unions, however, have hardship funds which can support students who are struggling financially.

Dillon says it can feel “devastating” for students who drop out.

“But it takes courage to say that, and dropping out is a chance to look at why: what did you like or dislike about the course? This can inform your next move. If, however, they’ve got as far as third year, I would probably encourage them to stick with it and I’d point out that they can use their undergraduate degree to convert to another career in a completely different area. You are not welded to your choice.”

No matter what the problem is, the key is to engage and not bury your head in the sand. Most colleges offer free counselling (albeit with long waiting lists) and have student advisers, chaplains and students’ union welfare services.

If you’re a student who is struggling, don’t leave it too late: go, talk and get support.