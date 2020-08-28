PSNI shuts nine pubs and restaurants for breaching Covid-19 rules

Nine licensed premises in Northern Ireland have been closed by police for breaching coronavirus regulations.

The prohibition notices - which mean the venue must close until police are satisfied it can reopen safely - have been issued since July 3rd, when restaurants and bars selling food were permitted to reopen in the North.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said notices were issued to premises in Coleraine, Co Derry and Bangor, Co Down in July, as well as Moy, Co Tyrone, Banbridge, Co Down, and five in Co Fermanagh - in Rosslea, Tempo and Irvinestown - in August.

The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, is to ask the North’s Executive to “prioritise stronger legislation” after he said on Thursday he was concerned some licensed premises were “flouting” the coronavirus guidelines, though he said the majority were following the advice.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said police officers will continue to “work with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment.

“Where we receive complaints, we will engage with licensees around potential breaches of both the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

“Where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services,” he said.

“Our approach has always been engage, explain, encourage and enforcement with any emphasises on enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.”

Pubs and bars serving drinks only were due to reopen in the North on September 1st, but that has been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the rising number of infections.

The North’s Department of Health (DoH) estimates the current reproduction “R” rate of the virus is around 1.3.

According to figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Friday, there were three deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending August 21st.

The total number of fatalities involving coronavirus recorded by NISRA until August 21st was 871, almost 56 per cent higher than the number - 559 - recorded by the department in the same period.

Of these, 460 (52.8 per cent) took place in hospital, 351 (40.3 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.9 per cent) in hospices and 52 (6 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 359 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

Northern Ireland produces two sets of data on coronavirus-related deaths. The department’s figures are based on patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

The NISRA figures are based on information entered on death certificates by medical professionals, and there may or may not have been a previous positive test for coronavirus.