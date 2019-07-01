PSNI investigating social media threat to kill Arlene Foster

Police are investigating a threat to kill DUP leader Arlene Foster.

It has been reported that a man made a number of comments on social media in which he said he “must try” shooting Mrs Foster to “see if I’d get away with it”.

It is understood the PSNI were alerted to the message after it was spotted by a member of the DUP and raised with officers, the Impartial Reporter said.

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly.

“We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.” – PA