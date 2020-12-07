Private transport bouncing back from Covid-19 restrictions

The volume of HGVs on the State’s roads is now higher in many areas than at the same period in 2019, according to an analysis of transport trends carried out by the CSO covering the period March 1st to November 28th.

The analysis noted that in Dublin HGV traffic volumes were “unaffected by the increased restrictions in Dublin”, adding that HGV traffic had exceeded 2019 levels for the twenty third consecutive week in selected Dublin locations.

The report found that in Dublin and a selection of regional locations the volume of HGVs is now greater than last year and that while the volume of cars on Irish roads fell initially in October, when tighter restrictions were introduced, it has risen consistently each week since.

The CSO used data from the Revenue, Transport Infrastructure Ireland which counts traffic numbers using counters set into the main routes, and data from the National Transport Authority, as well as the Road safety Authority among others, to compile the report.

The data suggests traffic volumes have recovered significantly from the Covid -19 restrictions first introduced last March.

In relation to the most recent Level 5 restrictions the CSO said the volume of cars on Irish roads fell initially in October when they were introduced but had risen consistently each week since.

It found that by the end of November car traffic volumes across the State had grown for the fourth consecutive week, despite the State-wide introduction of Level 5 in early October, which did not end until early December.

While car traffic numbers have not yet reached 2019 levels, there were 11 more fatalities on Irish roads during the first eleven months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

However, while vehicular traffic is showing signs of recovery post lockdown, it appears commuters are more circumspect when it comes to returning to public transport.

The number of journeys by bus and rail were 63.2 per cent lower than pre-Covid-19 levels, by November 28th, the CSO said.

There was an increase of just 1.4 per cent in the volume of bicycle journeys in Dublin City during off-peak hours in November 2020 compared to November 2019.

Fuel excise clearances of unleaded petrol were 28.7per cent lower in October 2020 compared to October 2019, reflecting the lower levels of traffic on the roads.

Commenting on the latest bulletin, Olive Loughnane, CSO statistician, said Covid-19 restrictions continued to have a significant influence on traffic volumes, the number of journeys on public transport and travel through Irish airports, which all remain at significantly lower levels than the same period in 2019.

But she said car traffic volumes had increased consistently since the week commencing 1st November and HGV traffic volumes were “unaffected by the increased restrictions in Dublin”.