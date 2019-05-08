Private enterprise trying to solve social issues ‘does not sit easily’ with a Republic

The use of private enterprise to solve the issues facing Irish society “does not sit easily” with a Republic trying to offer equal rights to all citizens, a 1916 State commemoration heard at Arbour Hill in Dublin.

In a homily during the ceremony, the Bishop of Ossory, Dermott Farrell, referred to the 10,000 homeless citizens across the State.

“The sacrifices of the heroes of 1916 were possible because of the strength of the cause in which they believed. The great challenge now, as it was then, is to create a society that enables all its citizens to flourish in equality. An Irish Republic, a sovereign independent State, to use the words of the 1916 Proclamation.”

He said this “brings us back to ourselves”.

“We civilised men and women across the world who allow a fourth of humanity to go to bed hungry every night, and in our own land leave more than 10,000 people homeless.

“Announcing salvation through private enterprise does not sit easily with a Republic that guarantees religious and civil liberty, equal rights and equal opportunities to all its citizens.”

Bishop Farrell also said the Good Friday agreement had allowed a generation “never to witness the horrors of violence, but to reap the benefits of peace”.

“We are accustomed to thinking of the political leaders that we honour today as people who stand out for their heroic actions – we are inclined to put them on a pedestal. We portray an idealised past. Ironically, such a portrayal undermines the vision of and for the future.”

Commemoration

The commemoration was attended by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Members of the Cabinet were also present, including Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty and Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe.

Also in attendance were Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, the party’s deputy leader Dara Calleary, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

After the Mass Mr Higgins laid a wreath at the burial plot of the leaders of the 1916 Rising.

Arbour Hill is the final resting place of the seven signatories of the Proclamation of the Republic, including Pádraig Pearse and James Connolly, as well as other executed 1916 leaders.