Pope in Ireland: Papal Mass underway at Phoenix Park

Pope Francis has addressed crowds in the Phoenix Park and asked for forgiveness for the abuses perpetrated by the Catholic Church in Ireland, by clergy and those in religious institutions.

Pope Francis told the tens of thousands gathered that he asked for forgiveness for “the abuses in Ireland, abuses of power, conscience, and sexual abuse perpetrated by those with roles of responsibility in the church.”

Organisers said they expected 500,000 people to attend the mass, however numbers appeared to be significantly lower.

Heuston Station was a hive of activity earlier in the day, with people purchasing flags from street vendors and trying to meet others before walking up to the Mass venue. It appeared most people have heeded the Garda’s advice to take public transport and to be prepared for a long day.

Rain jackets

Young and old are wearing rain jackets and plastic ponchos in an assortment of colours and many people have brought fold-up chairs.

Earlier today, Pope Francis was applauded by people at Knock Shrine, where he returned to the issue of clerical child sex abuse. He said: “This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice. I beg the Lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family.”

He presented the shrine with a memorial golden rosary, in recognition of how important the tradition of the family rosary has been in this country. In return, he was given a statue of Our Lady of Knock.

He extended greetings to men and women serving terms in prison, “especially those who wrote to me”. He assured them and their families, “I am very close to you.”

He also said the Angelus prayer at the shrine.

The pope landed at Ireland West Airport at 9.40am, where about 100 schoolchildren were waiting. Pupils from four local schools were there to greet the pontiff as he landed in heavy rain for the start of the second day of his visit.

An estimated 45,000 devotees endured long walks and a lack of seating to catch a glimpse of him at the holy shrine.

After the Phoenix Park Mass, the pope will meet the Irish bishops at the Convent of the Domincan Sisters in Cabra. Here, he will deliver the last of his prepared speeches before flying back to Rome amid a farewell ceremony at the airport.

Papal protest

A “solidarity event” for those hurt or abused by the Catholic Church was being organised for Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance to coincide with the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park at 3pm.

Executive director of Amnesty International Ireland and abuse survivor Colm O’Gorman, also founder of the One in Four group, which assists abuse victims, said: “We cannot and will not allow this visit to simply disappear those who have suffered. This event will be a moment to assert and respect the dignity of those who have been abused, and to stand in solidarity with them. To mark an end to the Ireland that allowed this to happen.” The Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors were also planning to protest. – Additional reporting by PA