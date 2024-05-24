International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt military operations in Rafah

The International Court of Justice ruling comes after lawyers for the South African government asked the court last week to impose emergency measures. Photograph: Nick Gammon/Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah and open the border crossing there for humanitarian assistance.

In its ruling, the world court said it was “not convinced” that the evacuation of Rafah and other measures by Israel have been sufficient to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

The decision marks the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to reduce the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza .

The judges said the humanitarian situation in Rafah has “deteriorated” since the last court order and the situation there can now be classified as “disastrous”.

The court also said, to preserve evidence, Israel must take measures to ensure unimpeded access into the Gaza Strip for investigators.

The ruling comes after lawyers for the South African government asked the court last week to impose emergency measures, saying Israel’s attacks on the southern Gaza city “must be stopped” to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

Rulings by the ICJ, also known as the world court, are final and binding, but have been ignored in the past. The court has no enforcement powers.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the accusations of genocide as baseless. It has argued in court that the operations in Gaza are self defence and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on October 7th, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage.

An Israeli government spokesman said on Thursday that “no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza”.

An Israeli military spokesman said the army is operating “carefully and precisely” in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge from Israeli bombing and operations elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave.

It comes amid increasing diplomatic pressure on the government of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Ireland, Spain and Norway said on Wednesday they would recognise a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) – also based in The Hague – announced on Monday he had filed an application for arrest warrants against Mr Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as leaders of Hamas.

The ICC prosecutes individuals for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, while the ICJ is the highest UN body for disputes between states.

The ICJ has previously rejected Israel's demand to throw out the overall case. The court has ordered it to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and allow aid to flow, while stopping short of ordering a halt to Israeli military operations.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the offensive launched by Israel following the October 7th assault, Gaza’s health ministry says. – Reuters