Mallorca building collapse: At least four killed in incident at beachfront restaurant

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Playa de Palma. Photograph: Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty

At least four people have been killed and 27 injured after a building collapsed on a beachfront in Mallorca, Spain, emergency services said on Thursday.

The two-storey building, the Medusa Beach Club, collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, according to reports.

Several people are believed to be trapped following the incident, which happened at about 7.30pm Irish time.

Local emergency services on the island earlier posted on X that “it is confirmed that two people died” and “around 12-14 injuries of different severity”.

A spokesperson for a regional emergency response co-ordination centre said: “We have activated an emergency response as a result of the collapse of the ceiling of a two-storey building in Avenida Cartago in Playa de Palma, where people are trapped. Firefighters and local police are at the scene.”

There has not been any information disclosed on whether the deceased or injured are restaurant workers or holidaymakers.

The exact cause of the structural failure is currently unknown and is under investigation.

The local mayor, Jaime Martínez, and deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, have arrived at the scene to co-ordinate rescue efforts and provide support to the affected families, the TSC website reported.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Palma de Mallorca is a popular tourism resort and is the capital of the western Mediterranean island. – Guardian