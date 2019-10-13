Police release image of man they believe involved in Co Down killing

Police investigating the murder of 54-year-old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown in August have released a photograph of a man driving a blue VW Passat they believe was involved in the killing.

Two men already have appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr McKeown, who was shot six times in the head and body at a petrol service station in the Co Down village.

It is believed that Mr McKeown, who was a well-known career criminal with loyalist paramilitary connections, was killed as part of a criminal gang feud over drugs.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said that by releasing the photograph which features a man driving the car, he was appealing for public assistance in apprehending those responsible for the “cold and calculated” and “chilling” murder.

“I now believe there were several people involved in his killing. In every murder there are people involved in different aspects of the crime including planning, targeting, supplying weapons, transporting the weapons away from the scene and the clean-up operation,” said the senior investigating officer.

Baseball cap

“I have released a photograph of a man who appears to be wearing a baseball cap, as he drives into Dewarts Garage shortly before the murder,” he added.

“I believe that the gunmen were alerted to Mr McKeown’s movements that night and they likely had knowledge that he would be at the petrol station at that specific time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Montgomery.

He added, “The gunmen travelled in a dark blue VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX. It was first seen entering Dewarts Garage at 6.23pm. I believe the gunmen waited in it at the back of the filling station for around 56 minutes before shooting Mr McKeown. The CCTV shows the vehicle leaving Dewarts Garage at 7.19pm.

“I also wish to reassure the public that if they have any information that it will be treated in the strictest confidence and for the purpose of my investigation I can guarantee them anonymity.”