Sportsman accused of sexually assaulting woman outside Dublin pub

Gardaí are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a well-known sports figure who is already the subject of a rape inquiry.

The alleged assault on a woman is said to have occurred on Friday at approximately 9pm, near a pub in a south Dublin suburb.

“Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement. “Owing to the nature of the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The man is already the subject of a file which is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, arising from a suspected rape in December of last year.

In that case the suspected rape is said to have taken place in a hotel in south side of Dublin city centre.

The man, when interviewed, is understood to have told the gardaí that he had sex with the woman, but that it was consensual.