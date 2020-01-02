Police officer in Fermanagh threatened with shotgun

An attempt was made to kill an off-duty police officer in Fermanagh last night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said the officer was at home in the Rosscah/Crevenish Road area of Kesh at about 2am when he noticed movement outside.

“Upon opening his front door to investigate, the officer was confronted by a masked male aiming a shotgun at him. The suspect, who is described as being dressed entirely in black, then made off on foot across nearby fields close to the local football club,” said Det Chief Insp Mullan

She said the PSNI believe that the incident was a failed attempt to kill a local police officer.

“There are no words to describe those who would creep through the dark of night with nothing but death and destruction on their minds,” she said.

Masked man

Det Chief Insp Mullan said police were keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind the attack, but a primary line of enquiry was that “organised criminal elements” may be responsible. She appealed to people in the Kesh area for their help to identify the masked man.

“Were you in the Rosscah/Crevenish Road area early this morning? Did you see anyone or anything you felt was suspicious? Did you capture dashcam footage? Do you have any information about this crime? No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please get in touch. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 126 02/01/20,” she said.