Photographs of the year: PPAI awards selection

Mark Condren was named Press Photographer of the Year at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Friday night.

Condren was awarded first prizes in the politics, portrait and multimedia categories. It is the Independent News and Media photographer’s fifth time to win the award. He previously won in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Awards were presented across nine categories – news, daily life & people, nature & the environment, politics, sports action, sports feature, portrait, art & entertainment and reportage, alongside a dedicated award for multimedia.

Irish Times commissioned photographs by Tom Honan and Dave Meehan won the news and arts & entertainment categories, while Irish Times photographers Alan Betson and Dara Mac Dónaill featured in the top three in the sports action, arts and entertainment, and sports feature categories. Crispin Rodwell also featured in the reportage category for his Irish Times commissioned photo essay of deer-tagging in the Phoenix Park.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF YEAR

Mark Condren Independent

NEWS

1 Tom Honan (for The Irish Times) Girl in the Black Cap

2 Sam Boal rollingnews.ie For everyone in the audience

3 Tom Honan (For The Irish Times) A nod and a wink



DAILY LIFE

1 Marc O’Sullivan Summer shower

2 Marc O’Sullivan Presidential portrait pressure

3 Leon Farrell Photocall Ireland Getting ready for Spice Girls

SPORTS ACTION



1 Tommy Dickson Inpho photography. Wet in Wexford

2 Alan Betson The Irish Times Beach race

3 Dan Sheridan Inpho photography. Dive right in



POLITICS

1 Mark Condren Independent Stormy times

2 Domnick Walsh Eye Focus Election Kerry 2019

3 Dara Mac Dónaill The Irish Times. Teething tie

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

1 Dave Meehan (for The Irish Times) Electric Picnic 2019

2 Dara Mac Dónaill The Irish Times. Presidential unveiling

3 Lorraine Teevan. Beat at Bealtaine

SPORTS FEATURE

1 Ryan Byrne Inpho Friday night lights

2 Morgan Treacy Inpho Shadow play

3 Dara Mac Dónaill The Irish Times. Bridging time – 100 years of Liffey swim

NATURE AND ENVIRONMENT

1 Niall Carson PA Images On reflection

2 Marc O’Sullivan Drops



3 Paul Nicholls Irish Daily Star Peek a boo



PORTRAIT



1 Mark Condren Independent Head above water

2 Naoise Culhane. Winter worship



3 Clodagh Kilcoyne Reuters Ellie



REPORTAGE

1 Niall Carson PA Images In the heat of the night

2 James Crombie Inpho Betting ring

3 Crispin Rodwell (for The Irish Times). Phoenix fawn-tagging

MULTIMEDIA

1 Mark Condren Independent