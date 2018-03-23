Woman in critical condition after being hit by cyclist in Ranelagh

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a cyclist in Ranelagh, south Dublin.

The woman in her 40s was struck by a cyclist as she attempted to cross the road at Grand Parade at around 9am.

She was initially taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Elm Park and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Gardaí in Donnybrook are appealing for witnesses to the collision and said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station (01) 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.