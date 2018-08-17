Papal Mass: Warning of ‘major oversubscription’ of drivers

A lengthy list of road closures has been published by Dublin’s local authorities ahead of the visit of Pope Francis next weekend.

Dublin City Council has listed 52 road closures at different times throughout Saturday, August 25th with 86 listed for Sunday, August 26th. Fingal County Council has listed 18 road closures for Sunday.

Dublin Bus has also published diversions in place for the weekend on its website.

No car park

Gardaí said there is a “major oversubscription” of people expected to drive to and from the papal mass at the Phoenix Park with no car park near the venue for attendees to park up and walk to the event.

Garda Superintendent Thomas Murphy said: “This is the largest event Ireland has organised in nearly 40 years. It simply will not be possible to accommodate all the people who have indicated they want to travel by car to the mass.

“Therefore we are urging people to go by train, bus, coach or Luas to the event. While walking is inevitable, you will be minimising your walk to and from the event by taking public transport or private coaches.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said it is simply not possible to transport half a million people for the papal mass at the Phoenix Park next week “without some walking”.

Tim Gatson, the NTA’s Director of Corporate Affairs has defended its plans ahead of the papal mass. Mr Gatson responded to criticisms that some of the designated coach parks for the event are up to four kilometres away.

He told RTÉ’s News at One that the two main parks are two and a half kilometres distance with the “fall back site” four kilometres away.

“A lot of research has been put into this, a lot of detail,” he said.

Mr Gaston said that the message is that people will have to be prepared to do a certain amount of walking and they will have to be resilient on the day.

Business and community group liaisons have worked with the NTA, he said, with the aim to cater for everyone. A detailed medical plan is also in place, he added.

He warned that people coming long distances, even those with free travel passes, will need to book tickets. “I believe it will be a good experience for everyone,” he said.

Knock village

The centre of Knock village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday, except to residents. The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 3pm on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána said for those who live and work near Knock, a business and community liaison team is in place to handle queries, working closely with Claremorris Garda station.

Dublin Airport has said flight operations are not expected to be affected by Pope Francis’s visit.

Dublin City Council road closures

Saturday, August 25th

1 | Sean McDermott Street between Buckingham Street and Cumberland Street North: 12pm-3.45pm

2 | James Joyce Street: 12pm- 3.45pm

3 | Gloucester Place Lower: 12pm-3.45pm

4 | Rutland Street Lower: 12pm - 3.45pm

5 | Cathal Brugha Street between Cumberland Street North and O’Connell Street Upper: 12pm-4.30pm

6 | O’Connell Street Upper: 12pm - 4.30pm

7 | O’Connell Street Lower: 12pm - 4.30pm

8 | Talbot Street between Gardiner Street Lower and Marlborough Street: 12pm-4.30pm

9 | North Earl Street: 12pm-4.30pm

10 | Earl Place: 12pm-4.30pm

11 | Sackville Place: 12pm-4.30pm

12 | Abbey Street Lower: 12pm-4.30pm

13 | Old Abbey Street: 12pm 4.30pm

14 | Harbour Court: 12pm - 4.30pm

15 | Abbey Street Middle from Jervis Street to O’Connell Street Lower: 12pm - 4.30pm

16 | North Lotts: 12pm - 4.30pm

17 | Bachelors Way: 12pm - 4.30pm

18 | Liffey Street Lower: 12pm - 4.30pm

19 | Henry Street Between Jervis Street and Moore Street: 12pm - 4.30pm

20 | Henry Street between Moore Street and O’Connell Street Upper: 12pm - 4.30pm

21 | Moore Street: 11am - 4.30pm

22 | Moore Lane: 12pm - 4.30pm

23 | Rosie Hackett Bridge: 12pm - 4.30pm

24 | O’Connell Bridge: 12pm - 4.30pm

25 | Marlborough Street between Cathal Brugha Street and Talbot Street: 6am - 4.30pm

26 | Cathedral Street: 10am (Fri 24/08/18) - 7pm (Sat 25/08/18)

27 | Thomas Lane: 12pm - 4.30pm

28 | Church Street: 12pm - 5.15pm

29 | Nicholas Avenue: 6am - 5.15pm

30 | Mary’s Lane between Beresford Street and Church Street: 12pm - 5.15pm

31 | May Lane: 6am - 5.15pm

32 | Bow Street between Hammond Lane and North King Street: 6am - 5.15pm

33 | New Church Street: 6am - 5.15pm

34 | Friary Avenue between Friary Grove and Bow Street: 6am - 5.15pm

35 | Red Cow Lane: 7am - 5.15pm

36 | Beresford Street: 12pm - 5.15pm

37 | North King Street between Church Street and Queen Street: 7am - 5.15pm

38 | Hammond Lane: 12pm - 5.30pm

39 | Westmoreland Street from O’Connell Street to College Green: 12pm - 5pm

40 | Dame Street from College Green to George’s Street: 12pm - 5pm

41 | Dame Street from George’s Street to Lord Edward Street: 10am - 5pm

42 | Lord Edward Street: 10am - 5pm

43 | High Street from Christchurch Place to Bridge Street: 12pm - 5pm

44 | Bridge Street from High Street to Merchant’s Quay: 12pm - 5pm

45 | Burgh Quay: 12pm - 5pm

46 | Nassau Street from Dawson Street to Lower Grafton Street: 12pm - 5pm

47 | Lower Grafton Street from Nassau Street to College Green: 12pm - 5pm

48 | College Street from Pearse Street to College Green: 12pm - 5pm

49 | D’Olier Street from Burgh Quay to College Street: 12pm - 5pm

50 | Patrick Street from High Street to Kevin Street: 12pm - 5pm

51 | Cork Hill: 10am -5pm

52 | Castle Street: 10am -5pm

Sunday, August 26th

1 | JFK Drive from junction with JFK Avenue to Camac Park: 6am - 11pm

2 | JFK Road from junction with Bluebell Avenue to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm

3 | JFK Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Old Naas Road: 6am - 11pm

4 | Old Naas Road from junction with JFK Drive to Bluebell Avenue: 6am - 11pm

5 | Bluebell Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Bluebell Road: 6am - 11pm

6 | Kylemore Road from junction with Old Naas Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm

7 | Kylemore Park South from junction with Kylemore Road to Kylemore Park West: 6am - 11pm

8 | Kylemore Park West from junction with Kylemore Park South to Kylemore Park North: 6am - 11pm

9 | Kylemore Park North from junction with Kylemore Road to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm

10 | Killeen Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to New Nangor Road: 6am - 11pm

11 | Park West Road from junction with Killeen Road to roundabout on Park West Avenue: 6am - 11pm

12 | Le Fanu Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to Kylemore Avenue (Raheen Park): 6am -11pm

13 | Kylemore Way from junction with Kylemore Road to Jamestown Road: 6am - 11pm

14 | Landen Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Thomond Road: 6am - 11pm

15 | Ballyfermot Road from junction with Ballyfermot Parade (Tesco) to St. Laurence’s Road: 6am - 11pm

16 | Le Fanu Road from junction with Ballyfermot Road to Kylemore Road: 6am - 11pm

17 | Chapelizod Hill Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm

18 | Old Lucan Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Chapelizod Bridge: 6am - 11pm

19 | Chapelizod Bridge (Anna Livia Bridge Over River Liffey): 6am - 11pm

20 | Chapelizod Road from junction with Martin’s Row to South Circular Road (Chapelizod and Islandbridge Gate included): 6am - 11pm

21 | Martin’s Row from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to Chapelizod Road: 6am - 11pm

22 | Castleknock Road from junction with Blackhorse Avenue (including Ashtown Gate) to R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm

23 | Blackhorse Avenue from junction with Castleknock Road to Glenbeigh Road: 6am - 11pm

24 | From R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout) to Cabra Crossroads (Junction of Ratoath Road/ New Cabra Road / Old Cabra Road): 6am - 11pm

25 | Ashtown Road from junction with River Road to Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm

26 | Ballyboggan Road from junction with Ratoath Road to Finglas Road: 6am - 11pm

27 | Ratoath Road from junction with River Road to Cabra Crossroads: 6am - 11pm

28 | Broombridge Road from junction with Ballyboggan Road to Fassaugh Avenue: 6am - 11pm

29 | Fassaugh Avenue from junction with Killala Road to The Bogie’s Roundabout: 6am - 11pm

30 | Nephin Road from junction with The Bogie’s Roundabout to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

31 | Baggot Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

32 | Skreen Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

33 | Carpenterstown Avenue: 6am - 11pm

34 | Somerton Lane: 6am - 11pm

35 | Rugged Lane: 6am - 11pm

36 | River Road from Ashtown Road to Ratoath Road: 6am - 11pm

37 | Blackhorse Bridge: 8am-11pm

38 | Suir Road Bridge: 8am-11pm

39 | Herberton Bridge: 8am-11pm

40 | Camac Bridge: 8am-11pm

41 | Parnell Bridge: 8am-11pm

42 | Robert Emmet Bridge: 8am-11pm

43 | La Touché Bridge: 8am-11pm

44 | Charlemount Bridge: 8am-11pm

45 | Eustace Bridge: 8am-11pm

46 | Macartney Bridge: 8am-11pm

47 | Huband Bridge: 8am-11pm

48 | Mc Kenny’s Bridge: 8am-11pm

49 | Macquays Bridge: 8am-11pm

50 | Burgh Quay: 8am-11pm

51 | Aston Quay: 8am-11pm

52 | Crampton Quay: 8am-11pm

53 | Wellington Quay: 8am-11pm

54 | Essex Quay: 8am-11pm

55 | Wood Quay: 8am-11pm

56 | Merchant’s Quay: 8am-11pm

57 | Ushers Quay: 8am-11pm

58 | Ushers Island: 8am-11pm

59 | Victoria Quay: 8am-11pm

60 | Johns Road West: 8am-11pm

61 | Military Road: 8am-11pm

62 | Con Colbert Road @ Sarsfield Road Junction: 8am-11pm

63 | Davitt Road from Naas Road to Parnell Road: 8am-11pm

64 | South Circular Road from Conynghan Road to Suir Road: 8am-11pm

65 | Suir Road from Emmet Road to Parnell Road @ the Canal: 8am-11pm

66 | Fishamble Street: 8am-11pm

67 | Winetavern Street: 8am-11pm

68 | Cook Street: 6am-11pm

69 | Oliver Bond Street: 6am-11pm

70 | Bridge Street: 8am-11pm

71 | Infirmary Road: 6am - 11pm

72 | Parkgate Street: 6am - 11pm

73 | Wolfe Tone Quay: 6am - 11pm

74 | Ellis Quay: 6am - 11pm

75 | Arran Quay: 6am - 11pm

76 | Ballyboggan Road: 9am - 11pm

77 | Old Cabra Road: 9am - 11pm

78 | North Circular Road between Infirmary Road and Doyle’s Corner: 6am - 11pm

79 | Inns Quay: 9am - 11pm

80 | Ormond Quay Upper: 9am - 11pm

81 | Ormond Quay Lower: 9am - 11pm

82 | Bachelors Walk: 9am - 11pm

83 | Eden Quay: 9am - 11pm

84 | Custom House Quay: 9am - 11pm

85 | Conyngham Road: 6am - 11pm

86 | North Circular Road from Infirmary road to New Cabra Road Junction: 9am - 11pm

Fingal County Council temporary road closures (Sunday, August 26th) between 6am until midnight

-Knockmaroon Hill from junction with Tower Road to Martin’s Row

- Lower Lucan Road from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to Lucan Bridge

- Somerton Lane

- Rugged Lane

- Tower Road from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to White’s Road

- White’s Road from junction with Tower Road to White’s Gate

- College Road from junction with Tower Road/White’s Road to Castleknock Road

- Luttrellstown Road from junction with White’s Road/Tower Road via Sandpits to junction with Porterstown Road/Rugged Lane.

- Carpenterstown Road from junction with Luttrellstown Road to Diswellstown Road (Carpenter Pub Roundabout)

- Anna Liffey Mills Road (Tinkers Hill) from junction with Lower Lucan Road (Strawberry Beds) to junction with Westmanstown Road

- Castleknock Road from junction with Roselawn Road to R147/Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout(Halfway House)

- Laurel Lodge Road from junction with Castleknock Road to Laverna Roundabout/ Carpenterstown Road East.

- Auburn Avenue from junction with R147/Navan Road to Castleknock Road

- R147/Navan Road from junction with M50 (J7) to Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House)

- R147 Navan Road Parkway Train Station overpass including all ramps

- Ashtown Road from junction with River Road to R147/Navan Road (Ashtown Roundabout)

- River Road from junction with Ashtown Road to junction with Dunsink Lane

- Dunsink Lane from junction with R147/Navan Road to Dunsink Observatory