Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding expected to depart Ulster

Ulster Rugby are expected to announce the departure of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding from the club, following completion of an internal review into their conduct arising from the Belfast rape trial.

It is understood a number of final contractual issues were still to be ironed out yesterday, according to a Press Association report. The players’ departure may be announced today although it is possible that confirmation could be delayed to the start of next week.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have been carrying out a review into the players’ future in the wake of their acquittal on rape charges last month.

A jury of eight men and three women found Mr Jackson (26) and Mr Olding (25) unanimously not guilty of rape after deliberating for three hours and 45 minutes after a marathon nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

All jurors also acquitted Mr Jackson of sexual assault. Two other men, Blane McIlroy (26) and Rory Harrison (25) were also unanimously acquitted of lesser charges connected to the case.

The Ulster Rugby and IRFU review has focused on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations revealed during the trial involving the players and their friends.

A number of the club’s main sponsors expressed concern at the fallout following the court case and called on it to conclude its review swiftly.

Around 250 people staged a protest outside Ulster Rugby’s stadium last night ahead of the team’s first home game since the two players were acquitted of rape.

Belfast Feminist Network organised the rally close to one of Kingspan Stadium’s entrances, ahead of the game against the Ospreys, to send a message to sports officials about the responsibilities it says they have.

They also called for action against what they claim is a misogynistic culture within rugby. An intense debate on the players’ future has been taking place since the verdicts. – PA