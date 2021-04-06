Over half of Europeans say they will take a holiday this summer

A majority of Europeans are feeling positive about taking summer holidays, either domestically or abroad, but few will be heading to Ireland, according to new research.

A survey conducted by the European Travel Commission found 56 per cent of nearly 6,000 Europeans said they will go on holidays by the end of August either within their home country or to another European destination.

Just 27 per cent of respondents said they would not take a trip before the end of the summer.

Just one to two per cent of respondents said they were eyeing up Ireland as their next holiday destination, with sunny spots top of the list for most.

One in 10 said Spain was their preferred destination for their next European trip, while nine per cent would favour Italy and seven per cent have their sights on France.

Ireland was among the countries least prioritised as a vacation spot, alongside Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, and Poland.

Quarantine measures were the leading concern for 16 per cent of travellers who would look to holiday within the next six months.

Air travel was mentioned by 17 per cent of Europeans surveyed as the most worrisome part of a trip, followed by visiting bars and restaurants (13 per cent).

While Irish people were not interviewed as part of the survey, results from other Europeans indicate the type of travel neighbouring citizens were craving more than one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey was conducted in mid-February on residents of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Belgium, and Germany.

A fifth of respondents were hoping to take a sun and beach holiday, while a further 13 per cent wished to head for the coast and sea. City breaks were favoured by 12 per cent of respondents, while 15 per cent said they will head for nature and the outdoors.

Chief Executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, said the results suggest there is a “strong pent-up demand and an appetite for travel”.

The confederation is “strongly urging” the Irish government to support the European Commission’s proposal to introduce Green Digital Certificates to enable citizens to travel between member states. The passes would prove a citizen has been vaccinated, or received a negative Covid-19 test, or recovered from the virus.

“It is a well thought-through proposal… It is key that this is adapted by member states, including Ireland,” he said.

The tourism industry has been the most disproportionately affected by the pandemic economically, he argued. The domestic market accounts for just 30 per cent of Ireland’s €9 billion tourism economy so international travel during the second half of this year is “vital”, he added.

“The industry is ready, but the domestic market isn’t big enough, strong enough or robust enough,” he added.