Over €8 million granted to outdoor tourism projects

Over 40 outdoor recreational projects such as cycleways and walking trails are to benefit from €8.4 million in State funding announced on Friday.

The Department of Rural and Community Development announced nine large scale projects to receive up to €500,000 and 35 smaller projects granted funding of up to €200,000.

Five of the nine large projects received the full €500,000 grant, these included works to repair access to Mount Errigal, Co Donegal, and improvements to the Great Western Greenway trail in Mulranny, Co Mayo.

Other projects awarded the full grant included the first phase of the Boyne Valley to Lakeland Greenway, which will stretch from Navan to Wilkinstown, improvements to an existing canoe trail on the River Suir, Co Tipperary, and a recreational hub and 3km extension to the Mullingar Greenway, Co Westmeath.

The scheme funds the development and maintenance of outdoor recreational projects. The department provides €4.4 million in funding for the scheme, with Fáilte Ireland providing a further €4 million.

The funding is to improve outdoor tourist facilities for activities such as hiking, cycling and walking.

The announcement on Friday follows a first phase of €1.8 million funding provided to 109 smaller projects last November.

Eight large scale projects granted funding:

Donegal

Sustainable Access and Habitat Restoration on Errigal Mountain, Co Donegal Works to address ongoing erosion on Mount Errigal, upland path repair, drainage, fencing, and car parking. Errigal Mountain, Dunlewey, Co Donegal: €500,000

Longford

Mid Shannon Wilderness Park Development of Corlea and Ederra bog walks which will provide over 8km of trail as part of the Mid-Shannon Wilderness Park. Corlea Bog to Ederra Bog, Co Longford: €482,806

Mayo

Great Western Greenway Major trail improvement works including 3km of new track. Murrevagh, Bunnahowna, Mulranny, Co Mayo: €500,000

Meath

Navan to Wilkinstown Greenway Phase 1 of Boyne Valley to Lakeland Greenway Development of a Greenway from Navan to Wilkinstown. Works include construction, signage, furniture and lighting. Navan to Wilkinstown, Co Meath €500,000

Monaghan

Rossmore Forest Park - Family Cycle Route Development of a 2.5km family cycle route, including upgrade of barrier, path improvement, boardwalk and signage. Rossmore Forest Park, Co Monaghan €289,355

Offaly

Completion of Linkage of Grand Canal Greenway to Royal Canal Greenway - Ballycommon to Kilbeggan Greenway Extension of the Grand Canal Greenway, involving high quality shared cycle way and footway through the upgrading of the existing disused towpath. Odlum’s Bridge to Silver River Aqueduct: €313,280

Tipperary

Suir Blueway Tipperary Infrastructure Enhancement Enhancement works to the existing canoe trail which forms part of the River Suir Blueway project including access works, refurbishment and trail works. Number of points along the Suir Blueway route in south Tipperary: €500,000

Westmeath

Mullingar Greenway Recreation Hub at Grange South Recreational Hub including 3km of new greenway. Grange South, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath: €500,000

Inland fisheries 2019

National Access Maintenance Project Maintenance of stiles, footbridges, Angling stands and removal costs. The project will repair or replace over 500 access fisheries structures spread throughout Ireland. Various throughout the country €478,747