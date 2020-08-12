North reports 29 new cases of coronavirus as death toll remains static
Total number of NI cases now at 6,217 after 204 detected in past seven days
Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported 29 new cases of coronavirus. File photograph: Getty
The North’s Department of Health has reported 29 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases in Northern Ireland to 6,217.
In its daily bulletin on Wednesday afternoon it recorded no new Covid-19 deaths, leaving the death toll in the North at 557.
In the past seven days it reported 204 new cases of coronavirus.
So far 163,986 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.
More to follow...