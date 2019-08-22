No timeline given for release of ‘highly critical’ report on Public Services Card

The Department of Social Protection has said it intends to publish a highly critical report into the Public Services Card (PSC), but not until it has completed a “full consideration” of its findings, which will take “another week or so”.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said she will be keeping quiet on the report until then, but promised to “speak then at greater length on the matter”.

The report by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) found that the department had unlawfully retained information gathered on 3.2 million citizens during the roll-out of the card, and would be forced to delete it. While the DPC released some findings, the full report has not yet been released by the department. Only the department has the power to publish the report, according to legislation under which the investigation was conducted.

Furthermore, the DPC found there was no lawful basis to insist that the PSC be used to access services other than those directly administered by the department, limiting the scope of the project considerably beyond what had been envisaged.

The department said it is reviewing the DPC report together with the department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the Attorney General. “This process is not yet complete and is expected to take another week or so,” the department said in a statement.

The statement defends the department against the suggestion it has had the report for a year. “The DPC provided a draft investigation report in August of last year at the mid-point of a two-year investigation. It came with instructions that it was provided on a strictly confidential basis and was not to be shared with any third parties.”

The draft report, the department says, contained preliminary findings and asked for submissions on same, as well as asking a number of questions. The so-called SAFE 2 process, which was criticised by the DPC, continued in use in between receipt of the draft report and the submission of the final report as the Department believed it “was administered in full compliance of the final report”.

“In this context, the absence of any determination by the DPC, and pending the receipt of the final report, the department and other specified bodies continued to rely on the PSC and SAFE process.”

In a comment issued today, Ms Doherty said “careful consideration” of the report was needed before publication.

“Such careful consideration is also necessary in order to be fair to the Commission and to ensure that when we do speak that the public hears a properly prepared response”.