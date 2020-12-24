New Ross electoral area sees Covid-19 rate up over 1,000% in a week

The electoral area of New Ross in Co Wexford has seen its 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 increase by more than 1,000 per cent in the space of just one week.

New data published on the Government’s Covid-19 data hub shows the New Ross local electoral area has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the State. It now has 659.7 cases per 100,000 people, up from 57.7 a week ago. The area added 183 Covid-19 cases in the fortnight leading to December 21st, more than any other local electoral area in the Republic.

Nationally, the incidence rate of the virus stands at 138.2 cases per 100,000 population, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the Republic of Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.

Carndonagh in Donegal, which previously had the highest rate of the virus, has seen its incidence rate drop from 795.8 per 100,000 population to 619. Buncrana, also in Donegal, has the third-highest rate, at 523.1. The latest figures show the 14-day incidence rate of the disease up to December 21st.

Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny has the fourth-highest rate (462.2), followed by Kenmare in Co Kerry (438.9) and Ballybay-Clones in Co Monaghan (365.1).

Of the 10 local electoral areas with the highest rates of Covid-19, eight are in Border counties.

Meanwhile, nine counties had fewer than five cases over the two-week period. Manorhamilton and Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, Athlone and Roscommon in Co Roscommon, Kilrush and Killaloe in Co Clare, Belmullet in Co Mayo, Cahir in Co Tipperary, and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney in Co Monaghan each had fewer than five cases in the two weeks leading to December 21st.