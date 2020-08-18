New Covid restrictions: How do they compare with NPHET’s advice?

Tuesday’s Cabinet briefing was unusually fractious. There were complaints from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and many Ministers, over how little time people had to reflect on a series of significant changes, and how it would impact on their departments.

Sources maintained that there was also an unusual degree of pushback to recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Afterwards, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a series of key actions – but where do they differ from advice given by health officials, and a memo brought to Cabinet on the changes by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly?

All businesses to continue to facilitate remote working where possible.

Compared to the language in the NPHET’s letter and the memo brought to Cabinet by Stephen Donnelly, this is softer advice. The memo, following language in Dr Glynn’s letter, states that “all businesses should revert to remote working unless it is absolutely essential for an employee to attend in person”.

All visits to home will be limited to six people from outside the home, and from no more than three households, indoors or outdoors, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

Sources say this was one of the most hotly contested reforms, due to the impact it would have on weddings and other gatherings, which currently allow up to 50 people indoors. A footnote to Dr Glynn’s advice says that the changes should be applied to weddings from August 24th, saving ceremonies planned for this weekend. The Government has instead committed to review the situation amid concerns that it would stymie not just weddings but other events which support businesses. One Government source explained, “It’s not just people; it’s money circulating.”

Restaurants and cafes including pubs operating as restaurants can remain open but with mandatory restrictions on closing times of 11.30pm.

The NPHET letter outlines a series of other measures which it says should be made legally binding, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings by staff and a requirement for customers to wear face coverings on arrival and departure. Also, a requirement to keep contact details and for customers to be seated at a table, not a bar, with table service only.

Much of this is already covered in guidelines, but a Government source said on Tuesday that these measures were likely to be incorporated into regulations, subject to the Attorney General’s advice. The new closing time is later by half an hour, with political sources saying the hope was to make house parties slightly less attractive.

Sports events and matches will revert to behind closed doors with strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after events, with indoor and outdoor training to adhere to the 6/15 rule regarding limits on indoor and outdoor activities.

Despite little indication of transmission at sporting events, this seems to closely follow the NPHET advice given to the Minister for Health, driven by concerns about activities before and afterwards.

Public transport should be avoided where possible; in the context of private transport, the wearing of face masks is advised where households are mixed.

Again, the language from the Cabinet memo, which stipulated baldly that public transport “should be avoided”, was softened. Also, a harsh piece of advice appears to have been dispensed with. NPHET advised that “people should not share private vehicles with others from outside their household”, but Mr Martin made no mention of this.

State bodies with responsibility for monitoring inspection and compliance will intensify activities, and Departments of Health and Justice to consider new legislation to give additional powers to the Garda and agencies to enforce public health measures.

This seems to be in keeping with NPHET advice that there should be greater enforcement arrangements to ensure premises are operating within regulations. Government sources say that this will happen as soon as possible, subject to review by the Attorney General.

Over-70s will be asked to exercise individual judgment, to limit interactions to a small network for short periods, to avoid public transport where possible and shop during designated hours.

The Government appears to have closely followed the NPHET advice here.