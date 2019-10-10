Music bursary established in memory of Dolores O’Riordan

A music bursary, in memory of late rockstar, Dolores O’Riordan, has been established to support the careers of musicians in the singer’s native Limerick.

The €4,000 bursary was launched on Thursday by Limerick City and County Council in association with the family of the former lead singer with The Cranberries.

The singer drowned in a bath while staying at the Park Lane Hilton, London, on January 15th last year.

Her distinctive voice and songwriting talents helped catapult The Cranberries to global stardom in the 1990s.

Her mother Eileen O’Riordan, said she was thrilled her daughter’s achievements had been honoured with a bursary.

“I am delighted that Limerick is honouring Dolores in this way and in particular in such an imaginative way. It’s my hope that the Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary will allow a musician to follow their dreams,” she said.

A council spokesman said the local authority “has been in regular contact with Dolores’ mother Eileen and her family to discuss ways that Limerick can remember and commemorate the global superstar”.

“Following discussions with her family, it has been agreed that The Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary will be established to support a Limerick professional musician to develop their career”.

The bursary will go towards costs relating to the production of a specific body of new artistic work, improving musical knowledge through any research or short-term courses or mentoring or towards development of a website.

The closing date for applications, which are available from www.limerick.ie, is Thursday October 31st.