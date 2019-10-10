Cyclist injured in collision earlier this week has died

A cyclist aged in his 70s has died from his injuries days after being in collision with a van.

The victim was cycling on the Roscrea to Shinrone Road at Mountheaton near Birr, Co Offaly, at the time of the collision, at around 6:20pm on Monday.

Gardaí say he was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Investigating officers at Birr Garda station have appealed for witnesses.

They have asked anyone who may have travelled on the road between 6:00pm and 6:30pm on the evening of the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

The man was the seventh cyclist to be killed on the roads this year, according to latest official figures.

Another 21 pedestrians, 62 drivers, 14 passengers and 13 motorcyclists were also among the 117 people killed so far this year on the roads.