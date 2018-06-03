Murder inquiry launched as man dies five months after alleged assault

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of Seamus Bell in hospital on Saturday, five months after he was allegedly assaulted in Co Monaghan.

In a statement on Sunday, gardaí confirmed they were now investigating a murder, after receiving the results of a postmortem.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Bell, a popular father-of-three, following his death.

Known as “Seamie”, Mr Bell had been out celebrating the christening of his twin daughters Cara and Ava on January 20th when the incident occurred on Main Street in Carrickmacross.

Mr Bell had been in hospital since the incident, with family members and his partner Edel maintaining a bedside vigil. He died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Saturday evening.

Mr Bell, from Foxfield, Carrickmacross, also has a son, Raphael.

Mr Bell was very well-known in the local sporting community due to his work as a physical therapist with many clubs.

A postmortem on Mr Bell’s remains was carried out by the State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy on Sunday.

The results will be included in a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions by gardaí.

Tributes to Mr Bell were led by his friend and former employer, champion boxer Christina McMahon.

She has known him for more than 10 years. “Seamus worked for me when I ran the Phoenix Sports Centre in Carrickmacross.

“It is devastating news. It hasn’t really hit me yet. He was an amazing man with a bubbly personality.

“He was a very open person, nothing was hidden with him. He was a real people person.

“In work he could motivate a class, and while he was laid back he was also a free spirit and very popular.

“This is a devastating situation not only for his family but also for the town.”

She visited Mr Bell, with her husband Martin, two weeks ago. “I am glad we saw him. He looked asleep, as if he was waiting to wake up.”

‘Unimaginable loss’

Annmarie Burns, manager of the Monaghan GAA ladies’ team, said Mr Bell had worked with them as the team physio.

“He was known all around Monaghan and was involved with more teams, including football. He was involved with fitness centres too and was very highly thought of.”

The loss “is unimaginable at the minute, it was such a shock. We hoped he would pull through”, she said.

Cllr Padraig McNally, the chairman of Carrickmacross-Castleblayney Municipal District, offered his sympathies to Mr Bell’s family and friends, adding: “This is a tragic event.”

“The town of Carrickmacross is shocked and although we are in the middle of a festival this weekend, the mood is very sombre. A lot of people prayed for his recovery,” he said.