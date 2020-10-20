Motorists asked to avoid Cork city centre after flooding

Motorists have been advised to avoid Cork city centre this morning as high tides have led the River Lee to burst its banks on the south channel and flooding some of the adjacent quays.

Low-lying areas such as Morrison’s Island, Fr Mathew Quay and Union Quay were all flooded as high tide waters overspilled the quay sides with the city bracing itself for worse to come at high tide at 8.35am.

Crosses Green in Cork city. Photograph: Cork City Fire Brigade

High tides had caused problems on Monday night for a small number of motorists who had left their cars parked on Fr Matthew Quay with photos on social media showing the cars caught in flood waters more than a metre deep.

Further upstream, homeowners off Sullivan’s Quay and around Sharman Crawford Street were forced to put up sandbags as the south channel of the Lee also overspilled its banks at Wandesford Quay.

More to follow ...