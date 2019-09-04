Motorcyclist dies following collision involving school bus

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a school bus near Cloone in Co Leitrim.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was fatally injured in the incident, which occurred on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road (R705) at 8am on Wednesday.

His body was brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a postmortem will be carried out.

The driver of the bus, a man in his early 60s, was also taken to hospital, to be treated for minor injuries.

The four children who were passengers on the bus were not injured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were travelling on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh between 7.15am and 7.45am to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071-9650510, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.