Motorcyclist dies after colliding with parked vehicle in Co Tipperary

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road incident in Co Tipperary.

The man, in his 30s, collided with a parked vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 7.40pm on the Ballinderry Road just outside Puckane, Co Tipperary.

His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed currently and local diversions are in place. The scene will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It brings to 118 the number killed on the road this year, seven ahead of the figure for the same time last year.