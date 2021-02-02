Monthly rainfall above average in January, figures show

Monthly rainfall totals were above the long-term average last month in the majority of locations across Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

The rainfall total was as much as 225.5mm or 135 per cent of the long-term average at Newport, Co Mayo where the month’s wettest day was recorded with 41.4mm on Tuesday 19th.

In Belmullet, Co Mayo, it rained for 29 of the 31 days of January.

The place with the lowest number of “rain days” was Roche’s Point, Co Cork, where it only rained for 15 days in January.

Overall, it was a cold and wet January everywhere, with lower than average temperatures and higher than usual amounts of rain.

Meteorologists said a “cool theme” coming on from the end of December lingered at the start of the month as the jet stream – a narrow band of strong wind that blows west to east several miles above the Atlantic – shifted southwards. This blocked high pressure to the west of Ireland and allowed in a northerly airflow which reduced temperatures.

A westerly airflow took over from the 11th, bringing a milder but more active spell of weather with rain or showers on most days up to the 20th.

The month’s lowest rainfall was at Moore Park, Co Cork where the percentage of the long-term average was just 65 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, levels of rainfall were 184 per cent of the long-term averages at Dublin Airport.

Monthly sunshine totals were lowest at Malin Head, Co Donegal with just 40.4 hours over the 31 days.

Extremes recorded during the month included:

- Highest rainfall total: 225.5mm at Newport, Co Mayo

- Lowest total: 72.7mm at Moore Park, Co Cork

- Highest daily rainfall: 41.4mm at Newport, Co Mayo on Tuesday January 19th

- Lowest average monthly temperature: 3.3 degrees at both Ballyhaise, Co Cavan (1.6 degrees below its long-term average) and Mullingar, Co Westmeath (1.3 below its long-term average)

- Highest air temperature: 13.3 degrees at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin (5.2 degrees above its long-term average) on Thursday 28th

- Lowest air temperature: -8.2 degrees at both Dunsany, Co Meath and Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Saturday 9th (the coldest January day for both since 2010)