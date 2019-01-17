Monica Lewinsky to be keynote speaker at Dublin conference

Anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky will visit Dublin in February to give hs the keynote speaker at human resources conference The Talent Summit.

Ms Lewinsky advocates for a safer social media environment and addresses such topics as digital resilience, privacy, cultivating compassion, overcoming shame, and equality for women.

Ms Lewinsky’s speech at a TED Conference in Vancouver, ‘The Price of Shame’ , has been viewed over 13 million times. In it she refers to being “Patient Zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously”. In 1998 the former White House intern’s affair with then US president Bill Clinton became public andultimately led to Clinton being charged, and later acquitted with impeachment.

The Talent Summit has the theme “The Talent Revolution; Leading Change” and it aims to show how HR leaders can lead change and develop their workforces.

“The workforce is augmenting, becoming more digital, diverse, global and automation-savvy which presents major opportunities for HR Leaders to influence how their organisations invest in people in parallel with technology to attract, organise, develop and drive the performance of their people,” said Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig, chief commercial officer, Sigmar Recruitment.

Partner in EY Ireland’s People Advisory Services Niamh O’Beirne said the world of work is changing and needs “a new approach, with focused and strategic leadership.”

“In an environment characterised by disruption and uncertainty, rapid technological development and fast-paced economic growth, successfully leading organisational transformation remains critical,” she added.

Talent Summit will take place on Wednesday February 27th 2019 at the Convention Centre Dublin