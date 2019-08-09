Missing Nóra Quoirin ‘does not go anywhere alone’, family says

The family of a missing teenager Nora Quoirin have renewed their plea for information about her whereabouts, saying she is “not like other teenagers” and “does not go anywhere alone”.

A 200-strong search team has been scouring the dense Malaysian landscape around the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, searching for the teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

Nóra, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly, needs help with many aspects of everyday life, prompting family fears she may have been abducted from the resort during the night. An official involved in the search on Friday suggested that the teen could have climbed out a window.

Search crews have also been playing recorded voice messages from Nora’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, through the forest in an attempt to reach the missing youngster. The voices of other relatives have been recorded.

In a statement on Friday, the Irish-French Quoirin family, who have lived in London for 20 years, described how Nóra was particularly vulnerable.

“Nóra is a very special person. She is fun, funny, and extremely loving. With her family, she is very affectionate — family is her whole world. She is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone.

“Nóra has always needed dedicated specialist educational provision, and now attends a school for children and young people with learning and communication difficulties.

‘Limited’

“Nóra and her family are bi-lingual and bi-cultural. Nóra is very proud that she can speak French as well as English. But her verbal communication is limited.

“Nóra can read like a young child, but she cannot write more than a few words. She has a good memory but she cannot understand anything conceptual. She is unable to do maths and so things like money are impossible to manage.

“She cannot make or receive phone calls independently.”

They said she “struggles with coordination” and has “never wandered off or got lost” during previous family holidays.

“Nóra is very sensitive. Outside the family, Nóra is very shy and can be quite anxious,” the statement added. “Every night, her special time is for cuddles and a night-time story with her Mum. And she was extremely excited about the family holiday in Malaysia. ”

Negeri Sembilan state fire and rescue department operation division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar earlier said police were investigating whether footprints spotted in the forest belonged to the missing teen.

“Previously, our detective canines had spotted footprints, but when we conducted a search there, we couldn’t find her,” he said.

He added that the rescuers would now focus on the jungle’s hilly areas amid a theory Nóra could be hiding behind trees or rocks.

Mr Mohamad said Nóra was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window. “An able-bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible,” he said.

Fingerprints

Police have released photographs of a large window on the ground floor of the guest house where the Quoirins are staying. They said they had found unidentified fingerprints on the window, which are now being analysed.

Nicky Byrne, from the Irish pop group Westlife, which performed in Malaysia on Thursday night, answered an appeal on Twitter to publicise the search for Nóra and called on stage for everyone in Malaysia to extend a helping hand by providing the latest information about the schoolgirl’s disappearance.

Nora’s photograph is also being handed out at roadblocks in the area.

Her family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”. While the Malaysian police have been saying the case of Nóra’s disappearance is officially that of a missing person and that there is no evidence of foul play at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lucie Blackman Trust intelligence on ops lbtrust.org or +44 800 098 8485. - Additional reporting: PA