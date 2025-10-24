Leinster name two debutants in side for clash with Zebre

Hugo McLaughlin will make his debut for Leinster at full-back against Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leo Cullen has named five debutants in Leinster’s matchday squad to face Zebre in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1), with full-back Hugo McLaughlin and loose-head prop Jerry Cahir in the starting 15.

A product of Gonzaga College, McLoughlin is in the second year of the Leinster Academy and was a regular in the Ireland Under-20 side during the 2024 campaign, earning eight caps as Ireland finished their Under-20 Six Nations campaign unbeaten and reached the semi-finals of the World Rugby Championship.

Cahir signed a short-term contract last month. The former Cistercian College, Roscrea prop has made a name for himself in the Energia AIL and was named the Dublin University FC Player of the Year in 2024 and the Lansdowne FC Player of the Year in 2025.

The former Sevens winger Joshua Kenny comes in for his first start after making an eye-catching debut off the bench in the win over the Sharks two weeks ago, with Andrew Osborne on the opposite wing.

Hugh Cooney and Charlie Tector form a centre partnership, with Harry Byrne at outhalf and Luke McGrath captaining the team from scrumhalf.

John McKee and Rabah Slimani complete a new-look front row, with Brian Deeny and Diarmuid Mangan named in the second row. Max Deegan moves across to blindside flanker, with Scott Penny taking the seven shirt and James Culhane named at number eight.

Alex Usanov will make his debut if he is introduced to the action from the replacements tomorrow. The former Belvedere College prop earned six caps for Ireland Under-20s last season and signed his first senior contract ahead of the current campaign. He is one of two uncapped front rows named among the replacements, with Bobby Sheehan, the younger brother of Leinster and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, also set to make his debut as he joins as temporary cover from Lansdowne FC.

Andrew Sparrow, who made his debut in this season opener against DHL Stormers in Cape Town, has also been named among the replacements, with RG Snyman offering his experience in reserve. Alex Soroka and Will Connors provide further cover for the forwards in a 6-2 bench split.

Fintan Gunne is the reserve scrum-half, with Caspar Gabriel the final player in line for a debut at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Originally from Vienna, Austria, Gabriel is in the second year of the Leinster Academy and plays with Terenure College in the AIL.

Harry West will make his debut for Connacht this weekend at full-back. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stuart Lancaster has handed Mayo native and Academy graduate Harry West his senior Connacht debut, with the Ballina RFC man starting at full-back in their interpro with Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm).

In the absence of those called up for Ireland duty, there are nine changes in all from the side that started the narrow loss to the Bulls last week.

West is included in a new-look back three with Finn Treacy on the left wing and Byron Ralston shifting from centre to the right wing. Galway natives Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named as the new centre pairing, while Ben Murphy comes in at scrumhalf to partner outhalf Josh Ioane.

In the pack there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while hooker Dave Heffernan is retained. In the second row, Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray, while Paul Boyle returns from injury to captain the side at openside flanker, alongside Josh Murphy and number 8 Sean Jansen.

Ulster’s development forward, Joe Hopes, will make his first senior start for his province against the Lions on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ulster’s development forward, Joe Hopes, will make his first senior start for his province against the Lions on Saturday at Ellis Park Stadium after coming on as a replacement in the bonus-point victory over the Sharks last weekend in Durban.

Hooker Rob Herring captains the side, with Sam Crean retaining his spot at loosehead prop, while Tom O’Toole starts at tighthead prop. Hopes is joined in the second row by Harry Sheridan.

There are three changes to the backline, with Zac Ward starting on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale, who has linked up with the Ireland national side ahead of the November matches. With Stuart McCloskey also in Ireland camp, exciting young centre Jude Postlethwaite starts at 12, joining James Hume at 13 as the midfield pair.

Rob Baloucoune returns to start on the right wing, and Michael Lowry retains his position at full-back.

Leinster: Hugo McLaughlin; Joshua Kenny, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Rabah Slimani, Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, James Culhane. Replacements: Bobby Sheehan, Alex Usanov, Andrew Sparrow, RG Snyman, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel.

Connacht: Harry West; Byron Ralson, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Fiachna Barrett, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Seán O’Brien.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Joe Hopes, David McCann, Tom Stewart, Juarno Augustus. Replacements: James McCormick, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Werner Kok.