Missing Irishman reportedly seen alive by two people Malaysia

The Department of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment on reports that missing Irishman Stephen Warde has been seen alive in a suburb of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The family of Mr Warde (31) have said they are extremely worried for his safety after the last contact they had with him was on January 1st.

Mr Warde’s mother Mary and two sisters have travelled to the Malaysian capital to be close to the search.

Mr Warde is originally from Kinvara, Co Galway.

Malaysian police were said to be following up two sightings of Mr Warde who was due to leave Kuala Lumpur for Thailand on January 28th, when he was also due to check out of his accommodation.

The two reported sightings are understood to have been made in Daiau Kaco about 15kms from the capital.

Mr Wade had been in Malaysia since November last and had travelled alone. He had been living in a rented suite at the Mercu Summer Suites on Jalan Sultan in the city and his belongings including his passport were discovered there when management checked his flat after the date of his check out.

The Department of Foreign Affairs “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported sightings.