Irish cycling community mourns death of Craig Sweetman at age 52

Members of the Irish cycling community have paid tribute to accomplished racer Craig Sweetman, who has died aged 52.

Mr Sweetman, late of Mornington, Co Meath and Skerries, Co Dublin, made multiple appearances in Rás Tailteann and competed internationally for Ireland, making his debut in Japan in 2002.

A member of Stamullen Road Club, he attended the Peter Bidwell race in Donore last Saturday, but was not racing due to an injury. He took ill and died at his home on Sunday.

Mr Sweetman was a former Men’s Senior Road Race champion and in 2023 won the Masters 50 title at the Masters National Road Race Championships in Co Meath.

Irishcycling.com posted a tribute to the married father of two, which noted that he had celebrated recently with his son Toby after the teenager won a stage of the Junior Tour of Ireland.

“Craig was such a likeable guy and a superb rider, he was still racing and a regular at events,” the tribute noted. “This is devastating news for the cycling community.”

Stickybottle.com said Mr Sweetman was “a stalwart of the Irish road scene” for decades, winning a large number of races at the height of his career.

“He had remained very committed to cycling down the years, and passed on much of his vast knowledge to younger riders and those in the early stages of their racing careers.”

Mr Sweetman, who worked for the Dublin Airport Police and Fire Authority, is survived by his wife Gill, sons Toby and Tyler, parents Tony and Mona, and siblings Jeff, Dale and Kadie.

His funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at St Patrick’s Church, Skerries.