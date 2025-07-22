Ireland

Tributes to Waterford cyclist (25) who died in Paris metro station

Tomás Walsh is described as ‘one of a golden group of talented cyclists’

Tomás Walsh (25) from Waterford died in Paris, France
Kate Byrne
Sarah Slater
Tue Jul 22 2025 - 19:11

Tributes are being paid to a young Waterford man who died suddenly in a Paris metro station.

Tomás Walsh (25) was in France to watch the Tour de France when the incident occurred on Monday morning.

 

 

In a statement Comeragh Cycling Club said they learned of Mr Walsh’s death “with great sadness” and that their “clubmate and young friend has lost his life” in France.

 

“We’re truly shattered and extend our condolences to all his family and friends,” the statement added.

Tributes paid to the young cyclist online describe him as “a pleasant young man with the world in front of him”, “a credit to his parents” and “a really great lad.”

Altitude, a bike shop based in Waterford city, said: “Everyone in Altitude is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Tomás Walsh. Tomás was one of a golden group of talented cyclists who happened to converge through their membership of Comeragh Cycling Club and through which great friendships were formed.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor for Comeragh Catherine Burke said: “My heart goes out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time, wishing strength and comfort to all who knew and loved him in the face of such a loss.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.

Mr Walsh’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

