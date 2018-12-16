Missing 27-year-old man found safe and well
Brian Wallace had been last seen at 8.30am on Sunday on the North Circular Road
Photograph: Garda press office
A 27-year-old man who went missing from the North Circular Road in Dublin on Sunday morning has been found safe and well.
Brian Wallace had been last seen at around 8.30am on Sunday, December 16th on the North Circular Road.
Gardaí confirmed shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday that Mr Wallace had been “located safe and well” and that no further action was required.