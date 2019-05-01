Minister for Housing needs to look at constitution ‘for right to home’

The head of advocacy at homeless charity Focus Ireland is calling on the Minister for Housing to look at the right to a home provision in the Constitution.

Mike Allen has said that while the Government and local authorities are working hard the numbers of people entering homeless continues to rise.

He was responding to the latest homeless figures. Data from the Department of Housing published on Tuesday show there were 10,305 people homeless, including 3,821 children, in the week between March 25th and 31st. This compares with 9,681 homeless, including 3,646 children in March 2018.

Since February 2019 the figures show an increase of 41 in the total number of homeless, of whom 37 were children, setting a new record level.

Mr Allen told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the situation is getting worse. “This sounds like numbers, but this is important news. These are men, women and children.”

He called on the Government to outline an exact plan to deal with the homeless situation. “The Government says there is the Rebuilding Ireland programme, that sometime in the future there will be houses, but the Government is currently unable to tell people when in the future things will look better.”

Mr Allen pointed out that IBEC, the business and employer organisation, had said there is a need for 36,000 new homes every year “in order to stand still”, but that 18,000 will be built this year with 25,000 in future years.

“Even when the target is reached the situation is still getting worse.”

The “mismatch” between what is being built and what is needed is getting worse, he warned.

“This problem is so severe. There is a need for momentum about landlords being allowed to evict their tenants. We can’t allow landlords to evict tenants during a crisis.

“The Minister needs to be much more ambitious. He needs to look at what’s in the Constitution.”