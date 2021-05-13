Milford and Newbridge top table for highest rates of Covid-19

Milford in Co Donegal remains the worst Covid-19 hotspot in the State with rates almost four times the national average.

The local authority area for the town in the north of the county had a 14-day rate of 472 per 100,000 of the population. The national rate is 128 per 100,000.

It is, however, a significant decrease of 682.6 cases per 100,000 which was recorded in the Milford area last week. The figures are valid to Monday.

On a county-by-county basis, Kildare overtook Donegal this week as having the highest incident rate of Covid-19.

However, Co Donegal continues to have some of the highest rates based on local electoral area (LEA) figures, with Letterkenny recording a 14 day rate of 365.9 per 100,000 and Lifford/Stranorlar showing rates of 343.8 per 100,000.

The highest rate outside Co Donegal is in Newbridge, Co Kildare with a prevalence of 414.3 per 100,000.

The Nenagh local electoral area has a rate of 379 per 100,000 and the Roscommon LEA has rate of 299.1 per 100,000.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddard at 325 per 100,000, Tallaght South at 310.2 per 100,000 and Palmerstown-Fonthill at 279.1 per 100,000 have the highest rates in Dublin.

Kerry remains the most Covid-free county with only Tralee registering more than five cases in the last fortnight. Listowel, Corca Dhuibhne, Killarney and Kenmare LEAs have all had less than five cases in the last fortnight.