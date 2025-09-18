I remember sitting there listening, thinking, ‘I could do something in tech and juggle sport too, like Katie Taylor’

Edel Lonergan applied for the Deloitte summer internship, 'and at the end of it, before I returned for my final year at college, they offered me a place on the Deloitte Graduate Programme'.

Graduate programmes – structured training programmes offered by many, mainly large, employers – are popular in Ireland.

Here, two recent graduates talk about their decision to enter programmes with Deloitte and PwC, and tell us about their experiences and what they intend to do next.

Edel Lonergan.

EDEL LONERGAN

(Deloitte – SAP Consultant Analyst)

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from, and what you studied at college

I’m 26 and from Glanmire, in Cork. I studied Digital Humanities & Information Technology with Spanish at University College Cork (UCC). During TY, I went to a Women in Stem event and Katie Taylor came to talk to us. I was very involved with the Cork Camogie development teams at the time and she was my hero. She was saying how she loved science and maths at school and I remember sitting there listening, thinking, “I could do something in tech and juggle sport too, like Katie”. So, she inspired me and sparked the idea to do tech.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

My third-year work placement was with UCC Career Services as an IT support intern. I was exposed to all the options for students and met career advisers who really helped me. In career services, I worked with lots of companies and programmes and became aware of all the opportunities available. I applied for the Deloitte summer internship, and at the end of it, before I returned for my final year at college, they offered me a place on the Deloitte Graduate Programme. So, my final year was stress-free, as I didn’t need to worry about applying for jobs.

Why did you decide to apply?

I was drawn to Deloitte because of the career opportunities they offered to students. They conducted an excellent marketing campaign aimed at young people. They had a brilliant message to students explaining why they wanted and valued us – it’s a big, global company, they’re really interested in students, you’re exposed to so many different types of businesses, and there are so many opportunities. They’re very accepting of the fact you’re there to learn, they want to get to know your personality, and give you so many chances to build on your abilities, and encourage the social side, too. It was no-brainer for me.

What has your work experience on the graduate programme been like so far?

It’s been really varied, with plenty of learning and development opportunities, both on the job and through meeting new people. I’ve met 100 new graduates the same age as me. I love networking and building relationships, everyone from senior managers to our people in different countries. It challenges your social smarts and awareness as I’ve had to travel to Belgium and have worked with on various SAP teams in sales, quality, and materials management in the US, Europe and India. It’s so interesting learning how to conduct business online and in person, too. Meeting people is the best thing. Initially, there were a few weeks of training, after which I travelled to our Brussels office to meet my project team. I have learned so much from observing and doing and just being thrown in the deep end.

The first two years are about soaking things in and meeting as many people as you can – it’s up to you what you get out of it. I’ve been able to enrol in many training sessions and courses provided by Deloitte. I’ve also volunteered, including with A Time To Talk, helping people arriving in Ireland from different countries who need help with language and careers. I love that Deloitte values making an impact socially, too. I also enjoy Deloitte’s sports and social clubs, playing in the tennis club, tag-rugby club, and I also run a book club in our Cork office. It’s another way of meeting your own colleagues.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I’m about to complete three years in Deloitte, with two of those years spent in the graduate programme. My plan is to continue developing my skills in supply chain. It’s a good fit for me in that it’s practical, and working with customers and products. I’m very organised, and it really clicks with me, so I’d like to build my knowledge in that area and hopefully get more training and certification.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Visit your university’s career services department and speak with a career adviser to help you prepare your CV and for interview questions when applying for graduate jobs. This service is free and available for students to use as much as they like and need.

When applying for the Deloitte Graduate Programme, I would suggest researching the services Deloitte provides. Deloitte is a large company offering many services, which can be overwhelming, so I would advise doing a bit more research on the area that interests you. And understanding your reasons for applying to Deloitte is important, as it fuels your interest and influences the work you do.

ANNIE KIRWAN

(PwC – Wealth Management – Assurance Graduate)

Annie Kirwan graduated with a Commerce degree from UCD in 2024.

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m 23 years old and from Kilkenny. I graduated with a Commerce degree from UCD in 2024. I am currently working in the Asset and Wealth Management team within the Assurance department at PwC, Spencer Dock Dublin

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I first became aware of PwC’s graduate programme as I completed a nine-month internship as part of my college course. I chose PwC because of its strong global reputation, the structured internship programme and the inclusive culture that all employees refer to. While on internship, I wanted to learn and be challenged so I could decide which career path to choose after college, which the programme helped me to do. During my internship, I gained valuable insights into the graduate programme and had the chance to talk with current graduates, which confirmed my desire to pursue a career in assurance at PwC.

Why did you decide to apply?

It was important for me to find a graduate programme and firm that prioritised learning and development, alongside offering global opportunities. I was lucky to experience PwC’s culture first-hand, along with their strong exam support through dedicated tutors, mentors, and exam leave. The opportunity to work on real-world projects, working with a variety of clients that challenge me and expanding my skill set at the same time was also really appealing. By choosing to work in assurance, I knew I would build a solid financial foundation, while also gaining exposure to large, high-profile clients with a global presence.

What has your work experience in the graduate programme been like so far?

The experience has been incredibly positive. I was fortunate to have a buddy and career coach who helped me get up to speed with training and made sure I felt integrated into the team and the firm. I really appreciated the focus on graduate training, especially as we geared up for our first busy season. I’ve worked on lots of interesting projects, but what stands out the most is the unwavering support from everyone around me. In Assurance, while the busier periods are predictable, the flexibility available during quieter months helps balance things out. The supportive atmosphere and the chance to hang out at social events really help make the shift from university life to the working world a lot smoother. It’s a great way to meet new people, make friends, and feel like part of the firm, which is super helpful when you’re starting out in your career

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

My first goal is to achieve my chartered accountant qualification, as this will open a wide range of opportunities for me. I am considering exploring different areas of financial services, such as consulting or advisory, to broaden my abilities. The foundation I’m building in assurance will provide me with valuable skills and open doors to diverse roles within PwC, both locally and internationally, given the firm’s extensive global network. I am eager to take advantage of any opportunities to work abroad and gain international experience and PwC is a great place for international travel.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Reach out and connect with people currently in the roles they’re interested in. Attend company talks, career fairs, and similar events to meet those working in the field to really understand the role. Don’t hesitate to connect on LinkedIn, even if you don’t know them personally. We’ve all been in your shoes and are happy to answer questions. By meeting people, you’ll gain genuine insights into the roles and, more importantly, what it’s like to work at the company.