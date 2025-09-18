Depression and thyroid disease main health issues among Ukrainian refugees

A new report has found GP shortages mean some Ukrainians must travel hundreds of kilometres to see a doctor. Photograph: iStock

Ukrainians who have come to Ireland since the Russian invasion in 2022 continue to struggle with major depressive disorders, while thyroid disease remains an under reported health condition among this migrant population, partly due to the after-effects of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, new research has found.

A report led by staff from the University of Limerick’s School of Medicine and the HSE, and published by the Irish Medical Organisation, warns that “war-related tragedies, such as loss, family separation, displacement and lack of support” has caused “major depressive disorders” among Ukrainians forced abroad by the conflict.

Forced displacement, language barriers, difficulties navigating the Irish medical system and frequent exposure to news reports causes increased anxiety and depression among Ukrainians, it notes.

Mental health related illnesses are often underreported due to a stigma and fear associated with psychiatric health in Ukraine, says one of the co-authors of the report, Dr Iryna Mamai.

“There is a term used all over ex-Soviet union countries called ‘punishment psychiatry’, it dates back to when political dissidents were locked up in psychiatric centres and that shaped how people see psychiatry,” says Dr Mamai.

“It’s not like that in Ukraine any more but older people are often concerned.”

Thyroid disease is also a significant issue for many Ukrainians, particularly due to the long-term consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, notes the report. Low levels of iodine across Ukraine also contributes to the prevalence of this condition, says Dr Mamai.

“This is just something GPs in Ireland should be aware of. In Ukraine, we do a routine blood test for thyroid disease. Many Ukrainians with thyroid disease who came here just stopped taking their hormones because they didn’t know where to go or who to speak to about this issue. Being able to talk to someone in your native language means you’re more open to discussing chronic conditions.”

Tuberculosis is also prevalent in Ukraine, however, newly arrived Ukrainian parents may not know where to turn to vaccinate their children, said Dr Mamai. “Parents are aware of the importance of immunisation but in Ukraine they are contacted directly about vaccination. Providing Ukrainians with this medical help also improves the health of the Irish population.”

The report highlights the need for enhanced interpreter training and notes that Ukrainians’ healthcare concerns have progressively shifted from acute conditions towards more chronic conditions. It also found GP shortages mean some Ukrainians must travel hundreds of kilometres to see a doctor.

Particular efforts should be made to build relationships with elderly Ukrainian refugees, many of whom speak no English, says Dr Mamai, who has recommended the adaptation of a Ukrainian-language version of the HSE digital app.

“Although we’re focusing on Ukrainians for now, this solution will also help other minority groups in rural Ireland who face similar barriers to care,” she said.

The observational study was carried using through clinical data provided by patients registered with the Ballyvaughan Medical Centre, Co Clare, between March 2022 and February 2024. During these 24 months, nearly 500 Ukrainians were registered for care with more than 3,500 medical consultations carried out with Ukrainians.

Two thirds of participants in the study were women, which is broadly reflective of the gender breakdown among Ukrainians who have come to Ireland since the war began.

According to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 46 per cent of Ukrainians in Ireland are women aged 20 or over and 26 per cent are men. Some 29 per cent of Ukrainians are aged under 20 years.

A total of 113,917 Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTP) have come to Ireland since February 2022. However, only 80,341 are still living in the State, according to the CSO. Some 15,153 of these are aged older than 65.