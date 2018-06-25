Micholaj Wilk murder inquiry: Garda seek Interpol help over gun

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Polish man in Co Cork earlier this month have sent details of a gun found in a car used by his killers to a number of foreign police forces in the hope that it may assist them in identifying his killers.

Micholaj Wilk (35) died after suffering a number of wounds when he was attacked by a gang of three or four masked men armed with machetes at his home at Bridge House, Maglin near Ballincollig at about 3am on June 10th.

The Garda found a BMW 3 series car on fire some 6km away at Inniskenny, Ballinora Waterfall at around 4.20am that day. Along with two machetes found in the vehicle, they recovered a revolver with five bullets in the chamber.

Although the gang did not use the gun in the attack on Mr Wilk, a father of two, the garda have been examining the weapon. They say it is more than 50 years old and hope it might help identify the gang behind the attack. The weapon has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland laboratory for examination by ballistics experts.

According to an informed source, the garda have identified the type of revolver and they have circulated details of the weapon to Europol and Interpol to see if other police forces have come across similar type weapons being used or favoured by any particular criminal gangs.

Meanwhile, gardaí are awaiting the results of forensic tests on some six cars and a van seized during searches of nine premises in the greater Cork area last week including a number in the Ballincollig area as well as some in Blackpool in the city, Grenagh in Mid-cork and Ballinhassig in West Cork.

The Garda say that Mr Wilk suffered a significant loss of blood during the attack and they are waiting to see if any clothing taken from the seized vehicles will provide a match with Mr Wilk’s DNA.