Seven hurt, two in critical condition, after car hits pedestrians in Dublin

At least seven people were injured, including two critically, after a car crashed into a group of mourners attending a funeral service on a church grounds in west Dublin.

An eye-witness described how several people became trapped under the car which is understood to have been driven by a priest who suddenly fell ill while driving.

The crash occurred at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin at 10.20am on Monday.

Witness and mourner Larry Noonan said people jumped out of the way to avoid the collision.

Mr Noonan, from Blackrock in south Dublin, said: “There was about 200 people standing around waiting for the hearse to arrive when there was a rumble of noise, it sounded like the church was collapsing, the sound was unbelievable and then we saw people rushing back.

“It was only about 20 feet away from me - it was packed with people - and then we discovered it was a car and people were underneath it. I believe there was about eight people injured.

“Some people were very seriously injured. People were trying to lift the car, but it was jammed against the wall.

“The emergency services were there reasonably quickly. “It was an awful shock, you wouldn’t expect it at a funeral. People were all standing around outside the church when it happened.”

Maureen McNulty, who was attending a social club at the church grounds, said she was just metres away from the crash.

“First I heard a bang, then everybody running. I walked over to see and saw all the bodies on the ground,” she said.

“The priest sort of fell onto the passenger side, there was people looking after him... It was a terrible shock, absolutely horrendous.”

“I’m just grateful, I could have been in that crowd,” Ms McNulty added.

Driver treated

Gardaí said the driver of the car became ill and then struck the group which had gathered outside the church for the funeral.

It is understood that a priest - but not the local parish priest - was the driver of the car and that he is among those being treated after the incident. The funeral was deferred for a number of hours.

An ambulance in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A statement from the Archdiocese of Dublin said the priests and staff of the parish of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin wished to express their sympathies to those injured in the accident.

“They are keeping all involved in their prayers at this difficult time,” it said. “Parish staff worked closely with emergency services in the aftermath of the incident to assist where they could.”

Local councillor Jonathan Graham said “everyone is just in shock in Clondalkin”.

“For such a thing to happen on a Monday morning, my sympathy is with everyone involved.”

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision at a church in Clondalkin Village, Dublin, at approximately 10.20am.

“It’s understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians on the grounds of a church.

“One person has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Two have been taken to James St Hospital and one taken to Tallaght Hospital.”

Dublin Fire Brigade has asked the public to avoid the area while they get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene.