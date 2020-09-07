Martin promises ‘unity of purpose’ in Green Party after bruising start

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has promised “unity of purpose” and improvements to the party’s governance and communications following a bruising start to its time in Government, which has seen several resignations and a divisive leadership battle.

Ms Martin signalled the reforms in a letter to her core supporters indicating that she intends to seek re-election as the party’s deputy leader today.

In the letter, which was sent to the “dedicated campaign group” that supported her in her tightly-run contest for the leadership with Eamon Ryan, she also promises “to build a cohesive team that ensures respect for all”.

Despite passing the programme for government by a wider than expected margin, the Greens have faced challenges to party unity internally, as well as high profile resignations from the party, such as former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh.

A group of members broadly seen as disaffected with the current leadership of Eamon Ryan has also established an affiliated wing of the party, the Just Transition Greens, while some members have alleged they were bullied for expressing views critical of the leadership.

In her letter to her core team, Ms Martin writes that “as a party we have grown rapidly in recent months and years, welcoming many new voices while losing some other very committed members. Building a unity of membership and unity of purpose must be a priority for all of those in leadership roles in our party.”

She promises to listen “to your frustrations, hopes, fears and ambitions, and do all I can as deputy leader to snruee that we move through this decade united.” It is understood Ms Martin will be writing to the wider party membership in the coming days.

Mentioning her hope to work alongside Mr Ryan, she said that she wants to “continue working as part of our leadership team with a renewed mandate to bring forward all of the ideas for change, growth action and development for our party that I highlighted during my campaign”.

Under Green Party rules, a leadership contest must happen within six months of a general election, and a deputy leadership contest must take place in the lead up to the next annual convention. Ms Martin ran Mr Ryan unexpectedly close in the leadership contest which followed February’s general election, with the Dublin Bay South TD only retaining the position by 48 votes.

Green Party sources suggested it is unlikely that anyone will challenge Ms Martin for the deputy leadership, citing her impressive showing in the leadership run-off, and a desire in the party to avoid further confrontation over its direction.

Nominations are open for a two week period, and the election will take place - if it is contested - at the Greens’ national convention on October 2nd-4th.